Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Melba Branton Mitchell

Melba Branton Mitchell Obituary
WATER VALLEY, MISS. - Melba Branton Mitchell, age 93, of Water Valley, Miss., passed away July 3, 2019 in Oxford, Miss. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lillie Mae Branton; brother, Robert T. Branton; sons, James D. Mitchell and Joseph Mitchell; and daughter, Martha Jane Mitchell.
Survivors include her daughters, Eva Dillard (Dick) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Kathryn Clark (Mike) of Rome Ga., Deborah Bratton (Eddie) of Pensacola, Fla. and Karen Mitchell of Water Valley, Miss.; grandchildren, Tara Sutherland, Tempe Wagner, Jason Clark, Ashley Smith, Jarrod Corlew, Felicia Corlew, Jon Burchfield, Josh Thweatt and Constance Griffin; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Melba grew up in Holt and Alberta City. After more than 20 years as a housewife, Melba served as a bookkeeper at Southwest Virginia Community College and later for many years at Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Melba enjoyed her retirement with her many friends in Tuscaloosa and Northport, later living with one of her daughters in Florida. Since 2012, Melba has lived at the Yalobusha County Nursing Home in Water Valley, Miss.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 5, 2019
