MELBER, KY. - Melinda Wade, age 63, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home in Melber, Ky.

Melinda was a devoted mother.

She is survived by her partner Terry "Pud" Simmons; a daughter, Donna Roberts of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and two sisters, Marilyn Corder (Ronnie) of Coaling, Ala. and Terasa Moore (Jimmie) of Cottondale, Ala.; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Harris and Betty Jean Jackson-Harris.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







