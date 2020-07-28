1/
Melinda Wade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELBER, KY. - Melinda Wade, age 63, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home in Melber, Ky.
Melinda was a devoted mother.
She is survived by her partner Terry "Pud" Simmons; a daughter, Donna Roberts of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and two sisters, Marilyn Corder (Ronnie) of Coaling, Ala. and Terasa Moore (Jimmie) of Cottondale, Ala.; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Harris and Betty Jean Jackson-Harris.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved