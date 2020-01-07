|
TUSCALOOSA - Melissa Hodo, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. In lieu of flowers, Melissa asks you to make a small donation to your local Humane Society.
Generous to a fault, Melissa always tried to help those less fortunate.
She is survived by her most treasured friend, Lucy "Poot" Hodo. She is also survived by her siblings, Tut and Kelly Hodo, K.K. Hodo, Michial Hodo Anderson, Mrs. Michelle Hodo Jones and Kevin Jones. She is survived as well, by numerous loved friends and relatives, Mike Frazier, Dennis Hall, Louise Reynolds, Don Turner, Cindy Davis, Ricky Hughes, Lesha Mitchell, Angela Schoolman and Janet Henninger.
We apologize if we neglected to mention anyone, but it is obviously a trying time for the family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
God Bless Melissa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 7, 2020