Melissia Diann Noland Davis
Tuscaloosa - Melissia Diann Noland Davis, (May 2, 1957 - September 7, 2020), age 63, received her angelic wings on September 7, 2020 in Kennedy, Ala. Graveside Service will be held in the Kennedy Community Cemetery at New Grove Baptist Church, 3870 County Road 49, Kennedy, Ala., 12 noon, September 13, 2020, with Rev. Dr. Vernon Swift officiating.
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Melissia was born May 2, 1957, in Kennedy, Alabama. She retired in 2013 as a State Field Representative for U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Burkles Davis, II; daughter, Alecia Nicole Davis of Atlanta, Ga.; and son, Burkles "Trey" Davis, III of Tuscaloosa; one stepson, Devin (Deanna) Himes of Overland Park, Kan.; five beloved grandchildren: Peyton Alexandria, Naomi Rose, Minette, Ethan and Rowan; one great-grandchild, Ananta; two sisters: Carol (Howard) Turner of Kennedy, Ala.; Margaret (Osie) Storey of Detroit, Mich.; four brothers: Richard (Winette) Noland of Chandler, Ariz.; Jermaine (Maria) Noland of San Antonio, Texas; Shawn Noland of Millport, Ala. and Lee Noland (Maenette) of Hillsboro, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Robert, Sr. and Mary Noland; brothers: Robert, Jr. and Lonnie; and sister, Patricia.
She was a faithful member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and ardent supporter of Stillman College.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melissia N. Davis Endowed Scholarship at Stillman College. Contributions may be made online at www.stillman.edu/give
. Checks can be mailed to: Attention: Cynthia Warrick, PhD RPh, President, Stillman College, 3601 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.