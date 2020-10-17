1/1
Mellie Sue Tant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mellie Sue Tant
Tuscaloosa - Mellie Sue Tant, age 80, passed away on October 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Ron Wilson officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Tant was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Reble and Elijah Hildred Dudley; and brothers, James Dudley and Douglas Dudley.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin K. Tant, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughters, Natalie Tant Anders (Randy) and Dana Tant Bailey (Rickey), both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Charles Dudley, of Fayette County, Ala.; and grandson, Preston Tant Crone.
Sue was born in Fayette County in 1940 and graduated from Fayette County High School in 1958. She married Marvin in 1961. Sue worked for Wagner's Shoes for seventeen years, and then for the Tuscaloosa Police Communications Department for sixteen years. Sue was a longtime contributor to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, and other charitable organizations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved