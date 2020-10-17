Mellie Sue Tant

Tuscaloosa - Mellie Sue Tant, age 80, passed away on October 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Ron Wilson officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Tant was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Reble and Elijah Hildred Dudley; and brothers, James Dudley and Douglas Dudley.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin K. Tant, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughters, Natalie Tant Anders (Randy) and Dana Tant Bailey (Rickey), both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Charles Dudley, of Fayette County, Ala.; and grandson, Preston Tant Crone.

Sue was born in Fayette County in 1940 and graduated from Fayette County High School in 1958. She married Marvin in 1961. Sue worked for Wagner's Shoes for seventeen years, and then for the Tuscaloosa Police Communications Department for sixteen years. Sue was a longtime contributor to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, and other charitable organizations.



