|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Melvin Joseph Deslattes, age 85, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away August 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Deering officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rosary at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 30, 2019