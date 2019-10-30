|
|
MCCALLA - Melvin Sandlin, age 92, of McCalla, Ala. passed away October 26, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Bro. Ben Corley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Sandlin; daughters, Shirley Addy (David), Linda Payne (Tom) and Kathy Dockery; sons, Jerry Brewer (Wanda) and Steve Brewer (Ronda); and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was a devoted husband for 22 years to his loving wife, Ruth, and a proud father and grandfather with grace and love that comes only from his relationship with Jesus Christ. He was retired from the coal mines where he was a hard worker and a great friend to everyone. He will be missed dearly by his wife, family and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Steve Lightsey, Kevin Payne, Keith Payne, Jeremy Brewer, Jarrod Brewer and Craig Brewer.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 30, 2019