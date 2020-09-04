Dr. Melvin "Mel" W. TraweekNorthport - Melvin W. Traweek, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on 2nd of September at home at age 88. He was born on August 5, 1932 at Owassa, Alabama near Evergreen. Services will be at Carrolls Creek Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 with Rev. Alan Roggli officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial with graveside services will follow at Williamson Cemetery, Northport, Alabama.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamon Isaac Traweek and Nellie Brown Traweek, His brother Marvin N. Traweek, a sister, Vonell Gorum of Conecuh County, a grandson Derek Michael Traweek and a Great Granddaughter, Isabella Marie Traweek, and nephew David Gorum.Dr. Traweek is survived by his wife, Josephine (Jo) H. Traweek, a daughter Holli Traweek Connell (Douglas); sons Winston Vann Traweek and Stephen John Traweek, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Mel loved his Lord and Savior and kept his priorities in order of God, family and country. He knew his faith would always provide him with peace in difficult times and he felt that kindness was a virtue, not a weakness.Mel served during the Korean War with the Engineer Section; Headquarters, Eighth United States Army, Korea; EUSAK Advanced. He was proud to have served his country and felt it was an honor and privilege.Dr. Traweek was a graduate of The University of Alabama receiving the Bachelors, Masters, and the Ph.D. degrees and was an academic Honor Student. He taught in the Psychology Department at Mississippi State University and other universities. He was also employed as a psychologist with the Veteran's Administration psychiatric Hospitals, and psychologist and Director at State Psychiatric Hospitals.Pallbearers will be Dalton Bobo, Matthew Connell, James Elmore, Rod Erickson, Mike Hogue, and Jerry Rogers.Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Roger's Sunday School Class and all members of Carroll's Creek Baptist Church and his many friends and neighbors.