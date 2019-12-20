Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Hill Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Hill Baptist Church
CARROLLTON - Melvin Winters, age 80, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away December 18, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Spring Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Ryan James officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 1 – 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Myrtle Winters; and brothers, James, Robert and Vernie Winters.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Winters (Matt); son, Gerald Winters (Georgiana); sister, Coraphine W. Elmore; grandchildren, Lyshanda, Declan, Kian, Daniel and Melissa; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Corey Hunnicutt, Mark Wheat, Caleb Hall, Shane James, Charlie Bradshaw and Randy Burgess.
Honorary pallbearers are Tammy and Norman Kent and employees of Sansing Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Spring Hill Baptist Church or the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 20, 2019
