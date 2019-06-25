|
DAPHNE – Merle Wharton Weldon, age 93, of Daphne, Ala., passed away June 22, 2019, at The Blake at Malbis in Daphne, Ala. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Skelton Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Wharton of Tuscaloosa; second husband, James Marion Weldon, Jr. of Pointe Clear; her son, Cary Charles Wharton; grandson, Andrew Blair Walton; son-in-law, Norman Walton and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Dusty Walton of Mobile; two sons, Andy Wharton, Sr. and wife Susan of Tuscaloosa and Dr. Van Wharton of Boston, Mass.; three grandsons, Dr. Christopher James Walton, Jason Patrick Walton, and Andy Wharton, Jr.; one granddaughter, Joycelyn Merle Wharton; and four great-grandchildren.
Merle was born June 12, 1926 in Lamar County, Alabama to the late Leander Leonard and Mattie Atkins Leonard. She grew up in Lamar County and after marrying, she moved to Tuscaloosa where she was secretary for the Homebuilder's Association of Tuscaloosa for several years. She relocated to Mobile where she served as Administrative Assistant to the Minister of Springhill Presbyterian Church. Upon remarrying, she became a resident of Baldwin County, first living in Montrose and then in Pointe Clear. She recalled many happy times at the beach and near the water with friends, family and especially her grandchildren.
