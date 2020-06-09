TUSCALOOSA - Michael A."Mickey" Nix, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on June 8, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Mickey has gone to be with his heavenly Father for eternal rest and no more pain after a short battle with cancer. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Amy Nix; sister, Alice Schmitz; and brothers, Charles Nix, Ronnie Nix, Howard Nix and Bob Nix.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce H. Nix; children, Sandra N. Gaddy (Chris), Michael A. Nix, Jr. (Jennifer), Karen Morrison (Michael) and Carolyn DeLorenzo; sister, M. Virginia Nix; grandchildren, Christopher Nix, Jordan N. Kreidler (Joey), Ashley Tucker, John Michael Tucker, Brandi M. Gullahorn (Collier), Kristen M. Fikes (Brandon), Will Morrison Andrew Dodgen, Emily Dodgen and Caden DeLorenzo; and two great grandchildren, Lillie Kreidler and John Gullahorn.

Mike was retired from the City of Tuscaloosa as a building inspector. A carpenter for 30 years he built many homes in the Tuscaloosa area. He also worked at NASA in the 1960's and 1970's on computers. Mike served his country in the United States Air Force.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Nix, Tim Nix, Mike Nix, Brian Nix, Will Morrison and John Michael Tucker.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Ross Vaughn, Dr. Shekar and Dr. Dubay, staff at DCH ICU, Larry Kelley, Bill Turner, Sherrill Neighbors, Barry Junkin and friends and small groups at Church of the Highlands.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center.







