Michael Burl Burroughs

Gordo - Michael Burl Burroughs, age 59, of Gordo, Ala., passed away September 25, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his brothers, Dennis Burroughs (Elaine) and Adam Burroughs; sisters, Darlene Burroughs and Vanessa Burroughs; and nieces and nephews, Josh, Cody, Carlene, Tiffany, Hannah and Jessica.

Mike was born January 12, 1961 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late Leonard Burl Burroughs and Martha Olene Strickland Burroughs. He was employed with his brother at Top to Bottom Tree Service.

Pallbearers will be Darrell Driver, Tony Driver, Milas Arnold, Josh Burroughs, Cody Burroughs and Marty Sumner.

Honorary pallbearers are friends of the Fairview and Zion communities.



