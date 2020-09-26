1/
Michael Burl Burroughs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Burl Burroughs
Gordo - Michael Burl Burroughs, age 59, of Gordo, Ala., passed away September 25, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his brothers, Dennis Burroughs (Elaine) and Adam Burroughs; sisters, Darlene Burroughs and Vanessa Burroughs; and nieces and nephews, Josh, Cody, Carlene, Tiffany, Hannah and Jessica.
Mike was born January 12, 1961 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late Leonard Burl Burroughs and Martha Olene Strickland Burroughs. He was employed with his brother at Top to Bottom Tree Service.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Driver, Tony Driver, Milas Arnold, Josh Burroughs, Cody Burroughs and Marty Sumner.
Honorary pallbearers are friends of the Fairview and Zion communities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved