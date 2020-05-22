Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Michael Carl Kennedy, Sr.

Michael Carl Kennedy, Sr. Obituary
NORTHPORT - Michael Carl Kennedy, Sr., age 73, of Northport, Ala., passed away May 17, 2020, at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "CJ" and Dolores Kennedy; son, Michael C. Kennedy, Jr.; sister, Patricia Kennedy Riley; maternal grandparents, Leon and Thelma Gross; and paternal grandparents, Forest and Flossie Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Carollynn Kennedy; daughters, Margaret Lynn Kennedy of Baton Rouge, La. And Dolores Helen Kennedy of Baton Rouge, La.; sons, Dustin Nicolas Kennedy (Anna) and Mitchell Kay Kennedy (Kaylee), all of Northport, Ala.; sister, Flora Gail Kennedy; brother, Joseph "Spike" Kennedy; and grandchildren, Matthew Michael Catoire; Gage Nicholas Catoire, Cody Gerard Dardeau, Michael Carl Kennedy III, Kaytlyn Faith Kennedy, Levi Nicolas Kennedy, Adalida Lynne Kennedy, Jaxson Forrest Kennedy and Allyson Charlotte Kennedy.
Michael was born December 7, 1946 in Los Angeles, California. At age 17, he had his parents sign for him to enlist into the United States Marine Corps. From 1965 to 1969, he served two tours in Viet Nam. Along with many commendations, he received three purple hearts. After an honorable discharge, he settled in Louisiana and started a family. He later relocated to Alabama and went to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from where he retired.
Daddy was a loving father and husband and the rock his extensive family was built on. He was a different breed of man, the "real deal".
We love you and miss you always Daddy. Semper Fi.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 22, 2020
