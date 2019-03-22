|
TUSCALOOSA - Michael Doyle Grammer, born January 5, 1945, passed away at Hospice of West Alabama on March 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Jessica Grammer; brothers, Bobby, Dennis and Ken; and sister, Judy.
He is survived by his wife, Teri Buford Grammer; and children, Mindi Herd, Lisa Dill, David Grammer, Vicki Geer and Kim Grammer; brothers, Ronny and Glen Grammer; and sister, Pat Sullivan. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, several precious great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and beloved dog, George.
Mike instilled in all that knew him his love for family and his strong work ethic.
Services will be at Skyland Baptist Church, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and service will be at 2 p.m., officiated by brother, Jimmy Garner.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Mike's name to Caring Days Adult Daycare or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2019