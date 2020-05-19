|
|
COTTONDALE - Michael Joseph Meaney, Jr., age 73, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 17, 2020 at home. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastor Randy Beard officiating and
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Heritage Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Carroll Meaney; parents, Michael Joseph Meaney, Sr. and Mint Causey Meaney; and brother, John Davis Meaney.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Rebecca "Becky" Meaney; sons, Michael "Joey" Meaney, III (Donna) and James Meaney (Melissa); sisters, Mary Elizabeth Rawlins (Ronnie) and Carroll Tingle (Bart); mother-in-law, Dixie Watts; grandchildren, Corey Meaney (Erin), Austin Meaney (Maddie), Michael Meaney and Carroll Meaney; and great-grandson, Luke Meaney.
Á lifelong resident of Tuscaloosa, he owned and managed Meaney's Flowers.
Pallbearers will be Corey Meaney, Austin Meaney, Michael Meaney, Cody Elliott, Chris Folsom and Dylan Rhodes.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2020