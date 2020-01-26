|
|
NORTHPORT - Michael Nicosia, age 79, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 24, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Father Michael Deering officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas Nathan Nicosia and Marge "Michaelina" Cerafice Nicosia.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jones Nicosia of Northport, Ala.; daughters, Amanda Scott and Kathy Crump; sons, Michael A. Nicosia, Mark Nicosia, Matthew F. Nicosia and Ryan West; sister, Mary Antoinette Nicosia LePage (Havi); brother, Richard Nicosia; grandchildren, Courtney N. Moore, Michael R. West, Christopher Nicosia, Jordan Nicosia, Emily West, Josie Crump, Mara Crump and Jackson Spybey; and three great-grandchildren, Kylie-Jo Moore, Maci Moore and Rylee Moore.
Michael Nicosia was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and would later move to Tuscaloosa, Ala., settling in Northport, Ala. He spent 40 years working for the federal government, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed spending time with the love of his life and best friend, Barbara, in his retired years.
Pallbearers will be his sons, Michael Nicosia, Mark Nicosia, Matthew Nicosia, and Ryan West; son-in-law, Doug Crump; and grandson, Michael West.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Social Services of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 26, 2020