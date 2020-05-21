Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
More Obituaries for Michael Smith
Michael Paul Smith


1977 - 2020
Michael Paul Smith Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Michael Paul Smith passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 42.
Michael Paul was born December 2, 1977, in Demopolis to Henry and Betty Smith of Greensboro.
He will be missed by his parents, brother, Bill Sorrells (Carol); sister, Kay Hendon (Erik); and his children, Dulcinea, Jackson and Hayden Smith; as well as his niece and four nephews.
The family would like to thank Drs. Pandey and Skelton for their care. He will be laid to rest in Uniontown, Ala., at Rosemont Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 21, 2020
