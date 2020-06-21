DUNCANVILLE - Michael Shane Kimbrough, age 45, passed away on June 08, 2020, in Duncanville.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider. The family extends an open invitation to everyone, to come and help celebrate Michael's life, informal dress is requested please!

A smile that lit up any room and a heart that was sincere, like him or not, Michael was just Michael! One thing for sure, Michael never minded letting everyone know how he felt. Anyone who knew him, knew he was his "Mama's Boy" through and through, though he loved all of his family immensely. He was an avid fan of Alabama Football, NASCAR, riding dirt roads, electronic BINGO and spending time with friends. Michael, you are So loved and will be missed by so many.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Howard Gene Kimbrough; grandparents, Thomas and Ruth Beck; and nephew, Chase Price.

He is survived by his mother, Elma (Beck) Babin of Duncanville; daughters, Morgan Kimbrough and Madison Kimbrough, both of Cottondale, and Gracelann Faith Kimbrough of Duncanville; sister, Sherry Hodo Ferguson of Tuscaloosa; brother, Billy Wayne Mitchell (Angie) of Jasper; and grandparents, Homer and Gwen Kimbrough.











