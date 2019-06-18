|
|
NORTHPORT - Michael Stevens Lynn, age 83, of Northport, Ala., entered into rest on June 15, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. He was born on March 31, 1936 in Long Beach, California to Leroy and Marjorie Lynn.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Lynn of 47 years; two sons, Jeff Lynn (Carol) of Covina, Calif. and Mark Lynn (Bonnie) of Pensacola, Fla.; two daughters, Lori Lynn Stripling (Dennis) of Brent, Ala. and Pam Horne of Northport, Ala.; Mike also was blessed with nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Bob Salcedo; and his parents.
Mike grew up in Southern California and attended the University of Redlands. In 1974, he and his wife Pauline moved to Alabama. He worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative for several years before becoming a hog farmer in Thorsby, Ala. and a preacher. He preached at the Southern Methodist Church in Centreville, Ala. He also served as headmaster of Cahawba Christian Academy during the late 70's and early 80's. He and his wife Pauline had also worked in hotel management for several years. Upon retiring, he worked for H&R Block.
Graveside services were held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kinard/Mathis Cemetery in Pondville, Ala. with Rev. Allen Foster officiating and Rockco Funeral Home in Centreville directing.
Pallbearers were grandsons: Bradley Lynn, Brennen Lynn, Matthew S. Lynn, Chance Salcedo, Dylan Martenn and Steven Harden.
Honorary pallbearers are Kindred Home Healthcare, Dr. Stephen Browne, DCH Emergency Room Trauma Department, nurses and staff of DCH MICU, nurses and staff of DCH TSICU, nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama, Owners and employees at Hwy 43 Prime in Northport, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brent Baptist Church building fund or to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 18, 2019