TUSCALOOSA - Michael Wayne Burns, age 63, of Tuscaloosa, passed away February 3, 2020.
He was born in Tuscaloosa Alabama on Monday, January 7, 1957, to Aubrey Burns, Jr. and Doris Moore Burns. He was the brother of Donna Burns Roy and Joe Burns, Michael served in the United States Navy for 8.5 years as a Radar Tech, and was honorably discharged on November 15, 1984 at the rank of E-5. He was employed by Tracor and CACI as a lead field engineer for 32 years. He loved this country, was proud to be an American, and never forgot his Southern roots. His slow Southern accent was one of his most endearing qualities. Michael left this world much too soon, on February 3rd, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris; stepmother Hilda; and younger brother, Joe.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Burns; and her mother, Christina Stark; his father, Aubrey Burns, Jr.; sister, Donna Roy (Robert); one niece one nephew, and several great-nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a fun-loving man who helped his family in any way he could. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye. A remembrance service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. The service will be held at Grant's Creek Baptist Church in Fosters Alabama 34563, with Pastor Scott Garvin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Hospice of West Alabama in memory of Michael Burns.
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 12, 2020