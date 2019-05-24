|
FAYETTE - Mike Hardin, age 70, of Fayette, Alabama, passed away Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, at his home. He will be forever remembered as a tireless servant of his community.
Visitation services will be held Saturday evening, May 25, 2019 at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel from 6 - 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Fayette, Ala. The Reverend Richelle Thompson will be officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing. All family and friends are invited to attend and share in the celebration of his life. A private graveside service will be conducted at a later time at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Michael Ernest Hardin was born in Jackson, Tennessee on March 13, 1949, the oldest of three children of Ernest Gilliam Hardin, Jr. and Mary Marquerite Baker Hardin. He attended elementary school in Jackson, Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala. and graduated from Decatur High School in the class of 1967. Mike later graduated from Florence State University in 1972, where he met the love of his life. He married the former Jimmie Lou Oswalt on January 19, 1974. Mike later earned a Master's degree from the University of Alabama in Criminal Justice in 1976.
Mike began a career in law enforcement in 1972 as a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Department. He later served as an officer with the Haleyville Police Department. In 1979 Mike and Jimmie moved to Fayette, where he joined the Fayette Police Department as an officer, and later served as the Chief of Police from 1995 until his retirement in 1999. Most recently he served as a deputy in the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, serving as the bailiff for the Fayette County Courthouse, where he worked from 2003 until his passing.
Mike was an active member of the community, honorably serving the City of Fayette as a city councilman for two terms, where he worked tirelessly to serve the citizens of his community. In addition, he was a member of many civic organizations, most notably serving as a member of the City of Fayette, Park and Recreation Board, where he spent his time coaching his kids in baseball and implementing youth sports programs for the kids of Fayette. In addition, Mike was an active member of the Lamar County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, the local Masonic lodge, the Exchange Club and St. Michael's Episcopal Church, whose members he dearly loved.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Jimmie; his sister, Barbara Milam (Ralph) of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Charles Hardin (Loida) of Red Lodge, Montana; and both children, Paul Hardin of Hoover and James Hardin (Elizabeth) of Northport.
Mike is also survived by four grandchildren, whom he loved and expressed deep pride, Abby and Brock Hardin of Northport and Torie and Sophie Hardin of Tuscaloosa.
He loved his family, photography, serving his church and community, and socializing with his law enforcement buddies. Although Mike is now gone, he leaves a rich legacy of love with family and friends that will never forget him.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the or to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 431 10th Street NW, Fayette, AL 35555.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019