ETHELSVILLE - Mildred Britt Fitch Sanders, age 94 of Ethelsville, Ala., passed away August 9, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Cummings and Rev. Thomas Smothers officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Twant Woodrow Fitch; daughters, Dianne Fitch and Patsy Fitch Shaw; her parents, seven brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Fitch Abston (David); son, Jerry Fitch (Wanda) son-in-law, Ray Shaw; grandchildren, Vickie Shaw Bowles (Donnie), Ricky Shaw (Lisa), Jerry "Bubba" Fitch, Jr., Justin and Jody McCrary ; great-grandchildren, Josh Bowles (Melissa), Coty Bowles (Madisen), Corey Shaw (Jordan), Kayla Shaw Blair (Paul), Adison, Hagan and Lily McCrary; and great-great-grandchildren, Brewer Bowles, Cale, Raleigh and Heidi Bowles.
Mildred was born December 3, 1924 in Aberdeen, Miss. to the late Charlie Samuel Britt and Willie Gertrude Thweatt Britt. She was a member of the McBee Baptist Church, Columbus, Miss. Mildred was retired from Seminole Manufacturing, Columbus, Miss. and Country Miss Manufacturing, Carrollton, Ala.
After retirement, she loved quilting and made quilts for all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great - great grandchildren.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, and trying new recipes. She loved playing cards with her friends and was a champion Rook player. She loved her family and they were the joy of her life. Most important she loved Jesus Christ her Lord and His Church; and was always active in the work of the church as long as her health permitted. After moving to Aliceville Manor Nursing Home, Bingo became her favorite activity.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, great-grandsons and great-great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home, Gail Acker, Mary Cockrell, Connie Chappell Nason, Laurie Turnipseed Newman, Charles Bishop, Joe Pogue, Jim White and Rolston Oglesby.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 11, 2019