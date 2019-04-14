|
TUSCALOOSA - Mildred Frances Jones Hargrove, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, died April 12, 2019. Services will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Mark United Methodist Church with Dr. Mark Lacey officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Mildred was born July 12, 1925, to the late Pearl Frances Camp Jones and Floyd Mitchell Jones.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joseph Curtis Hargrove; her parents; and brother, Douglas Jones. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ronnie Keith Terry and sisters-in-law, Jean Hester Jones and Myrtle Friday Jones.
Survivors include her brothers, Leon Jones and Fred Jones; her children, Brenda Hargrove Terry, Joseph, Jr. (Fran) and Paula Hargrove Harless (Doug); seven grandchildren, Kristin Terry Black (Tab), Kara Terry Huff (Jon), Joseph Hargrove III (Julia), Mary-Canaan Hargrove Langdon (Bryan), Lauren Harless Hurd (Brian), Jeffery Harless and Juliana Harless; and nine great-grandchildren, Slaton Hargrove Black, Ella Katherine Black, Jackson Huff, Emerson Claire Langdon, Annelise Langdon, Hensley Hargrove, Joseph IV "Ford" Hargrove, Harrison Hurd and Elizabeth Ann Hurd as well as a beloved niece, Karen Troutman LaMonica. Mildred also leaves behind additional nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins.
Mildred was a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa County growing up in the Samantha Community. She attended Livingston University (currently The University of West Alabama) and was a 1948 graduate of The University of Alabama. She taught 4th grade in Bay Minette, Alabama; directed Northport Parks and Recreation; recruited for Livingston University; and ended her professional career as a physical education teacher at Tuscaloosa County High School before assuming the full-time role of homemaker for her husband and children.
Mildred was a life-long Methodist and a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Northport. Until her later years, she was an active member of the Senior Adult Bible Study Class and Methodist Women's Circle. She was also active in Laureate Delta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and several Bridge clubs.
Pallbearers will be Tab Black, Joseph Hargrove III, Jeffery Harless, Jon Huff, Brian Hurd and Bryan Langdon.
Her family would like to thank her doctors, sitters and nursing staff at the Knoll, Pine Valley Retirement Community; Alacare Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Mark United Methodist Church, 1421 McFarland Blvd., N., Northport, AL 35476 or a in her name.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2019