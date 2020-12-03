1/1
Mildred Kuykendall "Mickey" Fields
1932 - 2020
Mildred "Mickey" Kuykendall Fields
Mildred "Mickey" Kuykendall Fields homecoming to Heaven was December 2, 2020. She was the adopted daughter of Maude and John Kuykendall of Fayette, Alabama. Mickey was a graduate of Fayette County High School and Business College in Tuscaloosa, AL. Services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Circle Wood Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home is directing.
Mickey's work history included Alabama Highway Dept (9th St), Gulf States Paper and The Chancellor's Office/University of Alabama.
Mickey gave her life to the Lord at an early age and was a previous member of Alberta Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church and served as Sunday School Teacher/Treasurer. She attended Circlewood Baptist Church. Mickey enjoyed gardening, spending her time with friends and the Fifth Alabama Regimental Band.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Fields; parents John and Maude Kuykendall; daughter, Jan Fields; son, Jerry Fields; and sister, Betty Robinson.
She is survived by her son, Randy Loy Williams; and three grandchildren, Valerie Hargrove, Andy Portera and Sarah Bryan.
Special thanks to caregivers Brenda Pickens and Nita Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to West Alabama Hospice: 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Pallbearers will be Michael Williams, Tim Williams, Payne Bryan, Matt Bryan, Andy Portera, and Jimmy Hargrove.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Circle Wood Baptist Church
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
Circle Wood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
