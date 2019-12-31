Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Mildred Lemley Hutchins


1922 - 2019
Mildred Lemley Hutchins Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mildred Lemley Hutchins, age 97, passed away at home on December 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Brother Bart Latner will officiate the service. She will be buried at Gilgal Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Mildred was born on March 22, 1922 in Bessemer, Ala. to William Lee Lemley and Clara Turner Lemley. She graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School and attended the University of Alabama before marrying William Bruce Hutchins, Jr. and having three sons, Bruce, John, and Raymond.
Mildred worked as an executive secretary for Alabama Power Company for 27 years and was an active member of the Energizers after retirement in 1984.
A lifetime member of Gilgal Baptist Church, she was the matriarch of the extended Hutchins family and was proud of her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved quilting, cutting her grass, and collecting antiques.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Alice Anders Branum; brothers, William Lee Lemley and John Hiram Lemley; husband; sons, William Bruce Hutchins III and Raymond Lee Hutchins; and grandson, Christopher Hutchins.
She is survived by her devoted son, John Robert Hutchins (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Priscilla Hutchins; her grandchildren, Fran Hutchins, Lee Hutchins, Kaley Harlow, and Taylor Hutchins Hughes; and her great-grandchildren, Trey, Miles, Lacey, Olivia, as well as one great-grandchild on the way.
Pallbearers will be Lee Hutchins, Alan Farmer, Randy Hamner, Ken Richardson, Jimmy Beasley and Brandon Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilgal Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 31, 2019
