Rockco Funeral Home
805 BIRMINGHAM RD
Centreville, AL 35042
(205) 926-4876
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildred Ruth Wyers Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mildred Ruth Wyers, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, entered into rest Monday, November 11, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Wyers (Betty); daughters, Deborah Feaster and Delaine Williams (Tommy); daughter-in-law, Regina Wyers; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be today, November 13, 2019, at Rockco Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial follows in Little Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Hope Primitive Baptist Church in care of Elder Scott Sexton at 55 Cook Rd., LaPine, AL 36046.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 13, 2019
