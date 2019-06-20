|
NORTHPORT - Mildred Smalley Lake, age 91, of Northport, Ala., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pascal Hobson Smalley and Mary Ellen Brown Smalley; and husband, Earl Cecil Lake.
Mrs. Lake is survived by sons, E. Don Lake and Paul A. Lake (Sandra); grandchildren, Twillia Remay Brook, Misty Lake Tibbit and Colbie Nicole Lake; and six great-grandchildren.
Mildred was a devoted mom and a long-term member of Fellowship Temple Church in Samantha, Alabama where she was very active as pianist, Sunday school teacher, and a lay minister.
Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fellowship Temple Church building fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 20, 2019