NORTHPORT - Millie Mae Ford Stitten, age 37, of Northport, Ala., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Francis Marion High School, Marion, Ala. Pastor Edwin Heard will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sprott, Ala. with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Millie Mae Ford Stitten will be held on today, March 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.; the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019