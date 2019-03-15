Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Francis Marion High School
Marion, AL
Millie Mae Ford Stitten


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Millie Mae Ford Stitten Obituary
NORTHPORT - Millie Mae Ford Stitten, age 37, of Northport, Ala., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Francis Marion High School, Marion, Ala. Pastor Edwin Heard will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sprott, Ala. with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Millie Mae Ford Stitten will be held on today, March 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.; the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019
