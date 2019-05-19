Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Milton A. Yarbrough Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Milton A. Yarbrough, Jr., age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 14th, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastors Kevin Thomas and Melody Traylor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dannie Lou Hallman Yarbrough; his parents, Milton Albert Yarbrough, Sr. and Florence Dugger Yarbrough; siblings, Farris Yarbrough (Maudelle), Terresa Yarbrough Strickland (Colonel James Strickland), and Bernice Yarbrough Davis (Leon); his daughter, Sandra Yarbrough; his son, Thomas Yarbrough; his granddaughter, Kimberly Joy Sansing; and his great-grandson, Conner Sexton.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharolyn Yarbrough Sansing; his son, James Bradley Yarbrough; his granddaughter, Stacy Yarbrough Sexton (Bryan); his great-grandchildren, Brandi Madison Barras (Jacob), Haley Madison (Canett), Colby Neely, and Tyler Sexton; great-great grandchildren, Kaidense Zavala, Makayla Barras, Nolan Zavala, Enzo Zavala, and Asher Denison; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family.
Milton Yarbrough was a very proud veteran who served his country in the Navy. He retired from the United States Post office after 35 plus years and was extremely active at Forest Lake United Methodist Church. He enjoyed helping with Mission Trips to Alaska, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals on Wheels. Milton was an avid Golfer and loved all outdoor activities as well as his daily crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. He was an extremely hard-worker and a great father. Milton will be missed greatly by all those whose lives he touched.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Sealy Jr. and family, Gina Miers and family, Jennifer Allen and family, Lib Powell, Joe Darden, Steve Wilson, Karen and Kimberly Lawley, Barbara Ford, Mary Payton, Ruth Upton, Dr. Sheker, Dr. Chandra, and Dr. Lawrence Lennon.
The family would like to offer much appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff who worked tirelessly to care for Milton throughout his illness, and all friends and neighbors of Old Mill Street. And a special thanks to all members/friends of Forest Lake United Methodist Church and the Koinoinia Sunday School class for all of the prayers and caring support.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2019
