Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colonel Milton Collier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Colonel Milton Collier Obituary
TUSCALOOSA –Colonel Milton Collier, age 98, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 31, 2019, surrounded by family at Bethany Village Rehabilitation Care Center in Dayton, Ohio. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa in the Westervelt-Warner Chapel with Rev. Lou Ann Sellers officiating. A private family burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now