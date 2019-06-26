|
TUSCALOOSA –Colonel Milton Collier, age 98, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 31, 2019, surrounded by family at Bethany Village Rehabilitation Care Center in Dayton, Ohio. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa in the Westervelt-Warner Chapel with Rev. Lou Ann Sellers officiating. A private family burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 26, 2019