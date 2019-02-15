|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Minerva A. Hall, age 57, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 10, 2019 at her residence. Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2019