Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
West Highland Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva A. Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Minerva A. Hall Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Minerva A. Hall, age 57, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 10, 2019 at her residence. Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.