THE VILLAGES, FLA. - Minnie Bell Hamilton, age 97, passed away October 28, 2019 at the Willows of Wildwood assisted living. Services will be today, Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Houston W. Hamilton; parents, Joe and Maggie Fisher.
She is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Mathis (Bob); grandchildren, Renee McLendon (Joe) of Bozeman, Mont., David Mathis (Tracy) of Covington, Ga., Angie Dee (Paul) of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; seven great-grandchildren, Dr. Brandy McLendon, Brooke Bent (Tim), Bryan Mathis (Sarah), Tristen Gatt (Danny), Bailey Mathis, Daven Dee and Alex Dee; great-great-grandchildren, Zoey and Zach Bent, Adleigh and Carson Mathis, Nolan, Liam and Ryder Gatt. She was blessed with a loving attentive family.
Minnie Bell Hamilton was born in Twin, Alabama on September 5, 1922 to Joe and Maggie Fisher. She went to her heavenly home to join her husband of 63 years, Houston W. Hamilton. She resided in Oxford, Fla. at The Willows assisted living facility for the last three years to be near to her only child Jo Ann Mathis and husband Bob. Her heart always remained in Tuscaloosa, Ala. with her church friends, bowling buddies and beloved Crimson Tide football team. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa for 60 years and cherished her friends and Crane Sunday School Class for many years. She enjoyed bowling until age 92. She enjoyed the fun and fellowship but was always competitive (loved to win). She was inducted into the Alabama Bowling Hall of Fame in 1997. Minnie also lived at Capstone Village for six years where she made many long term special friendships.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of West Alabama or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019