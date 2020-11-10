Minnie Goodman

Coker - Minnie Jacobs Goodman ,77 , of Coker, AL, passed away at home on 11/9/2020. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, 11/11/2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church, Buhl, AL, officiated by Rev. Kelly Jolly. Visitation will be held Tuesday 11/10/20 from 6:00PM to 8:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Buhl, AL.

Minnie is preceded in death by her parents Levert and Novices Beck, Husbands, Albert (Blue) Jacobs and Joe Lee Goodman; Brothers, Billy, Donnie, Joe Beck and Sister, Geraldine Sellers.

Survivors include her children, Sheila Jacobs Fair, Coker and Richard Jacobs, Buffalo, TX, Anita Abernathy (Chris), Leigha Marlow (Darrin), Greg Goodman (Anne Marie). Sister, Annie Strickland. Brother Jimmy (Rita) Beck. Grandchildren; Montana Price (Scottie), Sonya (Harold) McAbee, Tyler and Austin Jacobs, Megan Burgeft (Matt), Hannah and Grayson Goodman. Great Grandchildren; Avery Price, Chloe and Lockley Burgett, Amber, Joseph and Tanner Marlow. Sisters-in-law, DeWanda Beck, Jean Jacobs, and Mary Dean Watkins. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers, Tyler and Austin Jacobs; Ken, Dennis, Benny, Drew, Nick Strickland; David Jacobs; Danny Beck, Keith Beck

Honorary Pallbearers; Pastor Jemima Jolly, Richard and Janie Hopkins, Chris and Jennie Hughes; All staff, and physicians at DCH 6th Center, Amedisys Hospice Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store