1/1
Minnie Goodman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Goodman
Coker - Minnie Jacobs Goodman ,77 , of Coker, AL, passed away at home on 11/9/2020. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, 11/11/2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church, Buhl, AL, officiated by Rev. Kelly Jolly. Visitation will be held Tuesday 11/10/20 from 6:00PM to 8:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Buhl, AL.
Minnie is preceded in death by her parents Levert and Novices Beck, Husbands, Albert (Blue) Jacobs and Joe Lee Goodman; Brothers, Billy, Donnie, Joe Beck and Sister, Geraldine Sellers.
Survivors include her children, Sheila Jacobs Fair, Coker and Richard Jacobs, Buffalo, TX, Anita Abernathy (Chris), Leigha Marlow (Darrin), Greg Goodman (Anne Marie). Sister, Annie Strickland. Brother Jimmy (Rita) Beck. Grandchildren; Montana Price (Scottie), Sonya (Harold) McAbee, Tyler and Austin Jacobs, Megan Burgeft (Matt), Hannah and Grayson Goodman. Great Grandchildren; Avery Price, Chloe and Lockley Burgett, Amber, Joseph and Tanner Marlow. Sisters-in-law, DeWanda Beck, Jean Jacobs, and Mary Dean Watkins. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers, Tyler and Austin Jacobs; Ken, Dennis, Benny, Drew, Nick Strickland; David Jacobs; Danny Beck, Keith Beck
Honorary Pallbearers; Pastor Jemima Jolly, Richard and Janie Hopkins, Chris and Jennie Hughes; All staff, and physicians at DCH 6th Center, Amedisys Hospice Staff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Service
01:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved