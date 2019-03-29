Home

Rockco Funeral Home
805 BIRMINGHAM RD
Centreville, AL 35042
(205) 926-4876
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
DUNCANVILLE - Minnie Leonie Brice, age 92, of Duncanville, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Minnie was born September 15, 1926.
She is survived by a son, Danny Brice of Duncanville; daughter, Hazel Smith of Duncanville, two brothers, Walter Dockery of Centreville and Ray Dockery of St. Clair, Mo., also a daughter-in-law, Shelia Brice and three grandchildren, Janet Henninger (Scott), Charles Richie and Amanda Brice; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Leon Brice; parents, Albert Dockery and Lula Hannah; two sons, Charles and Glen Brice; grandsons, Michael and Larry Richie and Tommy Brice.
The service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home Chapel in Centreville. Reverend Phillip Bonner will officiate. Burial will follow at Pondville Methodist Cemetery, 341 Friendship Rd., Brent, Alabama 35034-2911. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 29, 2019
