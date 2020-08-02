RANDOLPH - Minnie Louise Brown, age 90, of Randolph, Alabama, entered into rest at her residence on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Minnie was born December 23, 1929 to Ottie Wells Whaley and Luna Adeal Fulgham Whaley.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Edward Dalton Brown, Jr. (Vicki) of Brent, Stephen Anthony Brown (Sherry) of Randolph and Kenneth Wade Brown (Cindy) of Randolph; sisters, Myrtice Peck and Carolyn Smitherman; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Randolph Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Charles Teague and Rev. Tony Reynolds officiating with Rockco Funeral Home Centreville directing.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Brown, Bobby Tillery, Kolton Burt, Jonathan Mathis, Brett Davis, Brad Foster, B J Thompson and Taylor Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Randolph Baptist Church at PO Box 275 Randolph, AL 36792.





