NORTHPORT - Minnie Revette Bonner, age 87, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 23, 2020 at Glen Haven Nursing Home. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Baumgartner officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Bonner; daughter, Tonya West; son, Johnny Powell; grandson, Christopher West; and parents, Melvin Cannon and Floy Moore.
Survivors include her brother, A.L. Swindle (Neta); and grandchildren, Dallas West, Tiffany West, Leah West, Taylor West and Jesse Morris; and great-grandchildren, Anthony Guin, III and Christopher Guin.
Minnie was a hairdresser all her life. She had a vivacious personality and always made you feel better when she was around. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed life until she had health problems. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Gilliam, Todd Gilliam, Keith Falls and Dallas West.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 25, 2020