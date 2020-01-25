Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Bonner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Revette Bonner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Revette Bonner Obituary
NORTHPORT - Minnie Revette Bonner, age 87, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 23, 2020 at Glen Haven Nursing Home. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Baumgartner officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Bonner; daughter, Tonya West; son, Johnny Powell; grandson, Christopher West; and parents, Melvin Cannon and Floy Moore.
Survivors include her brother, A.L. Swindle (Neta); and grandchildren, Dallas West, Tiffany West, Leah West, Taylor West and Jesse Morris; and great-grandchildren, Anthony Guin, III and Christopher Guin.
Minnie was a hairdresser all her life. She had a vivacious personality and always made you feel better when she was around. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed life until she had health problems. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Gilliam, Todd Gilliam, Keith Falls and Dallas West.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now