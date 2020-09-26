Minnie Ruth Hughes James
St. Simons Island, Ga. - Minnie Ruth Hughes James, aged 86, died on September 25, 2020, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Facility on St. Simons Island, Ga., due to complications related to Alzheimer's.
Ruth, born in 1934, in Sprott, Alabama, was the youngest child of Casper Smith Hughes and Minnie Lagrone Hughes.
After a year of studies at Livingston University in Demopolis, Alabama, her brother, Albert Hughes, introduced her to Charles Leon James. The couple were married in 1954, and made their home in Marion, Alabama where they resided for almost 60 years raising two children, Charlene James and John Gillis James.
Ruth began her career at Vanity Fair in Demopolis, Ala. In 1958, she was recruited to open Biflex Marion where she worked until retirement. Afterwards Ruth devoted her spare time to The Marion Presbyterian Church acting as the unofficial church secretary alongside her dear friend, Burt Brock Boatner.
After the death of her husband in 2013, Ruth remained in Marion until February 2017, when she moved to St. Simons Island to be near her daughter. Ruth was a loving Mother and a devoted Wife.
Proverbs 31:29-30. Many daughters have done nobly and well, but you excel them all. Charm and grace are deceptive and beauty is vain. But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlene James of St. Simons Island, Ga.; her son John Gillis James (Heather) of Montgomery, Ala.; her "adopted daughter", Sara Bigbie Lagault of Black, Ala.; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials for Ruth be made to: Georgia Alzheimer's Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 20226, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 or Magnolia Manor of St. Simons, 2255 Frederica Rd, St Simons Island, GA 31522
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.