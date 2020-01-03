|
TUSCALOOSA - Minnie Ruth Spencer Washington, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed on December 24, 2019 at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. The wake will be at 6 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Rollins Mortuary. Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First African Baptist Church, 2621 Stillman Blvd.
Minnie was a revered teacher who served 42 years in Tuscaloosa City School System. She was a servant member of First African Baptist Church for 70 years. She was a Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and alumnae of The Links Inc.
Minnie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ollie; and is survived by her daughter, Elaine W. Mosely (Willard); grandchildren, Taimon Mosely (Geralyn) and Erin; and great-grand-daughters, Leilah Mosely and Kelsey Mosely; sister, Ophelia S. Underwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020