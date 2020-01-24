|
TUSCALOOSA - Minnie T. Hardy, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on January 17, 2020 at her residence. Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc.
Minnie was preceded in death by her father, Wiley Thomas; and mother, Minnie Z. Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Hardy, Jr.; daughter, Nicolette Price (Albert); son, Matthew Hardy, III (Casandra); grandchildren, Andre Wiggins, Charmain Wiggins, Armani Hardy, Nya Hardy, Matthew Hardy, IV; great-grandson, Armarie; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Minnie was born in Chicago, Ill. on February 5, 1945 and later moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala. with her parents. Minnie attended school at 17th Street Elementary School, Druid High School (Graduate Class of 1963), and attended Stillman College, earning a B.A. degree in 1967. Minnie taught school in Hale County for 36 years.
She was a member of the Beta Eta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Dorcas Chapter 14 Order of Eastern Star, Price Hall Affiliated.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020