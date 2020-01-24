Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc.
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie T. Hardy


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie T. Hardy Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Minnie T. Hardy, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on January 17, 2020 at her residence. Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc.
Minnie was preceded in death by her father, Wiley Thomas; and mother, Minnie Z. Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Hardy, Jr.; daughter, Nicolette Price (Albert); son, Matthew Hardy, III (Casandra); grandchildren, Andre Wiggins, Charmain Wiggins, Armani Hardy, Nya Hardy, Matthew Hardy, IV; great-grandson, Armarie; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Minnie was born in Chicago, Ill. on February 5, 1945 and later moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala. with her parents. Minnie attended school at 17th Street Elementary School, Druid High School (Graduate Class of 1963), and attended Stillman College, earning a B.A. degree in 1967. Minnie taught school in Hale County for 36 years.
She was a member of the Beta Eta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Dorcas Chapter 14 Order of Eastern Star, Price Hall Affiliated.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -