BIRMINGHAM - Miriam Abigail Toffel, age 74, died at Fair Haven in Birmingham, Alabama on December 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, George Jordan Toffel and Randall Keith Toffel; and her parents, George and Miriam Toffel.
She is survived by her sons: Hugh Dusza and wife Pamela of Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii and Jon Dusza and wife Martha of Aina Hina, Honolulu, Hawaii; five granddaughters; and a sister, Jennifer Townsend of Hollywood, California.
Abi was born in Tuscaloosa. She was educated in public schools, graduating from Tuscaloosa High School. The family moved to Honolulu when her father accepted a position as a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii. In classes there, Abi met and married Eugene "Gino" Dusza and they had two sons. After the marriage ended, Abi returned to Tuscaloosa with her two elementary-aged boys. She resumed her education, receiving a Master's degree from the University of Alabama. When her sons left Tuscaloosa to attend college, Abi moved to Birmingham later returning to Tuscaloosa to take care of her aging parents. After her parents' deaths, Abi joined her sons in Hawaii. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease she returned to her roots in Alabama.
Wherever Abi lived, she was civically engaged. As a young mom, she formed Maoli of Hawaii, an organization that facilitated women selling handmade crafts. Her paintings and angels made from coconut husks, and shells collected by her boys, were sought after items. In Tuscaloosa, she led the effort to save the Queen City Pool complex resulting in the preservation of green space and historic structures. The former pool house, once doomed for destruction, now houses the Tuscaloosa Transportation Museum. Abi was an active member of the Alabama League of Women Voters serving at local and state levels. She was an accomplished writer. Her last piece was a compilation of mini biographies of influential Alabama women connected to the League of Women Voters.
As her sons have stated, Abi always lived and loved in her 1969 hippie radical feminist fashion.
Friends and family will always remember the acceptance, grace and poise with which Abi faced her illness. She never lost her interests in the arts, intellectual conversations, current events and others' lives. Gratitude goes to Bettie Anne Cleino as well as Kathy and David Johnson who supervised Abi's care in her declining years. Abigail was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa. Memorials in her honor may be given to this church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 9, 2020