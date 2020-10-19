Miriam Bottenfield Thomas

Tuscaloosa - Miriam Thomas, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, AL, died on October 18, 2020 at Heritage Health Care and Rehabilitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, officiated by Reverend William Thetford, Chaplin at Capstone Village.

She was a native of Gary, Indiana, but lived most of her life in Alabama. She attended Fairfield High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, where she was a member of Alpha Phi International Fraternity.

She has resided in Tuscaloosa since 1966, moving here with her family when her husband took a job at the University of Alabama. She was a member of the chancel choir at First United Methodist Church, the University Women's Club, and the Ladies Golf Association of Alabama. Her lifetime passions were her family, singing in the choir, playing bridge, and playing golf.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Hildred Bottenfield of Birmingham; her husbandof 58 years, James D. Thomas; and her oldest daughter, Carol J. Saftner of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Saylor (Richard), Barbara Smith (John), and Martha Larson (Alan – deceased). She also had five grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the music fund of the First United Methodist Church, the Scholarship Fund of The University Women's Club, or the Tuscaloosa Public Library.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store