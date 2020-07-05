MARION - Miriam Inez Donavan Barnett, age 83, of Marion, Ala., went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Marion Cemetery with John Nicholson officiating and Kirk Funeral Home directing. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Eugene and Miriam Dudley Donavan and her sister Betty Jean Donavan Barton. She is survived by her loving husband Roy Alexander Barnett, Jr; daughters Gayle Westmoreland (Benny) of Collierville, Camille Rivenbark (Lee) of Auburn and Clair Riggs (Lloyd) of Auburn; grandchildren Tripp Westmoreland (Laura), Emily Crawford and David Rivenbark, Ashley, Ryan, Harrison, Griffin and Stephen Riggs. She is also survived by her nephews Donny Barton (Amelia), Dudley Barton (Karen), Carleton Barton (Heather) and Frank Barton (Alice) and nine great-nieces, two great-nephews, three great-great nieces and two great-great nephews.

Inez was a native of Marion, graduating from Perry County High School in 1955. She graduated from Auburn University in 1959 with a degree in Clothing and Textiles. She was a member of Kappa Delta and Mortar Board. She married her high school sweetheart in 1959. They lived shortly in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa before settling back in Marion in 1963. Inez and Roy were married for 60 years. She was an active member of Siloam Baptist Church for 56 years where she has been involved in choir, teaching Sunday school, leading Acteens and GA's, Vacation Bible School, and served on many committees throughout the years. She and Roy nurtured many Judson and MMI college students through the years with the adopt-a-student program. She was a business woman in Marion for many years. She assisted Roy in the management of College City Drugs and also owned and operated her own business, Mickleboro's, for 15 years. Inez was the recipient of the Marion Woman of the Year Award in 1982. She has been involved in the management of the fishing club at Donavan Inn and she was the manager of the Donavan Inn and Wedding Events.

Inez served as a Board Member of Main Street Marion since its inception, and was active until her death. She worked diligently to bring community economic development projects to fruition, and her dedication to promoting the City of Marion contributed to the recent recognition of Marion as a top-tiered city for Main Street Alabama. She was also a member of Three Arts Club, the Garden Club, the Perry County Alumni Association, the Women's Civic Club and the Marion Cemetery Fund, clubs which all shared the common goal of benefitting all things Marion.

"Inez was a remarkable woman whose generous heart and rich legacy can be felt throughout Marion," said Donald Bennett, Board President of Main Street Marion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Siloam Baptist Church, 505 Washington St, Marion, AL 36756, or to Judson College, 302 Bibb St, Marion, AL 36756, or to Marion Cemetery Fund, 1806 Oak Crest Drive, Marion, AL 36756.

She will forever be loved and missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store