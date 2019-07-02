|
FAYETTE - Mitchell Ary, age 67, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Northport Medical Center. Services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Cargile officiating. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, R.O. Ary; and father-in-law, Lendon Duckworth.
Mr. Ary is survived by his wife, Alice Duckworth Ary; daughters, Tracie Perkins (Michael) of Fayette, Lisa Ary of Fayette and Mandy Caine of Fayette; mother, Clara Dean Hindman Ary of Fayette; mother-in-law, Ruth Duckworth of Fayette; sisters, Lou Collins (Thomas F.) and Deanna Colbert (Bill) of Villa Rica, Ga.; brothers, Max Ary (Sandy) of Fayette and Gerald Ary of Amory, Miss.; seven grandchildren, John "J.D." Caine, Alex Perkins, Katelyn Caine, Courtney Mozingo, Carson Mozingo, Anna Perkins and Abby Perkins; and one great-granddaughter, Jesslynn Perkins.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Ary, Gordon Ary, Sammy Hindman, Billy Wayne Johnson, William Thompson, Eddy Joe Stocks, John "J.D." Caine, Alex Perkins and Carson Mozingo.
Honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren and the employees of the Fayette United States Postal Department.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 2, 2019