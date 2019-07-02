Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
For more information about
Mitchell Ary
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Ary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell Ary


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell Ary Obituary
FAYETTE - Mitchell Ary, age 67, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Northport Medical Center. Services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Cargile officiating. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, R.O. Ary; and father-in-law, Lendon Duckworth.
Mr. Ary is survived by his wife, Alice Duckworth Ary; daughters, Tracie Perkins (Michael) of Fayette, Lisa Ary of Fayette and Mandy Caine of Fayette; mother, Clara Dean Hindman Ary of Fayette; mother-in-law, Ruth Duckworth of Fayette; sisters, Lou Collins (Thomas F.) and Deanna Colbert (Bill) of Villa Rica, Ga.; brothers, Max Ary (Sandy) of Fayette and Gerald Ary of Amory, Miss.; seven grandchildren, John "J.D." Caine, Alex Perkins, Katelyn Caine, Courtney Mozingo, Carson Mozingo, Anna Perkins and Abby Perkins; and one great-granddaughter, Jesslynn Perkins.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Ary, Gordon Ary, Sammy Hindman, Billy Wayne Johnson, William Thompson, Eddy Joe Stocks, John "J.D." Caine, Alex Perkins and Carson Mozingo.
Honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren and the employees of the Fayette United States Postal Department.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now