TUSCALOOSA - Modene Key Alexander, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on September 24, 2019. Visitation will be 6 p.m. Thursday evening, September 26, 2019, at Memory Chapel. The memorial service follows at 7 p.m. The next day, Friday, September 27th, a brief graveside service will be held in Brilliant, Ala. at 10 a.m. at the Brilliant Memorial Cemetery.
Modene was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Texaner Key; her husband, Phillip Alexander; and her siblings, Lynu Key, Lloyd Key and Dorothy Tucker.
She is survived by her brother, Leonard Key; son and his wife, Randall and Kathy Alexander; daughter and her husband, Sheila and Jim Fair; six grandchildren, Amber Effner, April Alexander, Amy Alexander, Tiffany Kilpatrick, Tyler Fair and Lindsey Fair; and four great-grandchildren, Kaylan and Kirsten Effner, and Mason and Molly Kilpatrick.
Modene grew up in Brilliant, Alabama. She has lived in Tuscaloosa for 60 years. She worked at Partlow, for 30 years and for many years as a secretary for the University Church of Christ where she attended. To know her was to love her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University Church of Christ or by doing something for another in need.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 26, 2019