COKER - Mona Ray Livingston, age 86, of Coker, Ala., passed away June 17, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Kinard Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cotton Livingston; her parents, Charlie and Della Gentry; and eight siblings.

Survivors include her daughters, Becky Snow and Pennie Maple; sons, Curtis Snow (Belinda) and David Snow (Melodi); one brother, Horace Gentry; grandchildren, Candy Lowery (Jeff), Brandy Rushing (Heath), Gary Carden, Holli Hale (Matt) and Tommy Snow; and great-grandchildren, Kylie Lowery, Brooklyn Wright, Katie Lowery, Reece Rushing and Madelyn Hale.

Her greatest gift was her desire to take care of others. She loved without limits and never met a stranger. Everywhere she went, she always found someone she knew. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. The lights of her life were her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. The greatest caregiver is now being taken care of.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. George Hemstreet, Barbie Cleino CRNP, Dr. Craig Buettner and Dr. Dirk Berry.







