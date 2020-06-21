Mona Ray Livingston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COKER - Mona Ray Livingston, age 86, of Coker, Ala., passed away June 17, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Kinard Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cotton Livingston; her parents, Charlie and Della Gentry; and eight siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Becky Snow and Pennie Maple; sons, Curtis Snow (Belinda) and David Snow (Melodi); one brother, Horace Gentry; grandchildren, Candy Lowery (Jeff), Brandy Rushing (Heath), Gary Carden, Holli Hale (Matt) and Tommy Snow; and great-grandchildren, Kylie Lowery, Brooklyn Wright, Katie Lowery, Reece Rushing and Madelyn Hale.
Her greatest gift was her desire to take care of others. She loved without limits and never met a stranger. Everywhere she went, she always found someone she knew. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. The lights of her life were her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. The greatest caregiver is now being taken care of.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. George Hemstreet, Barbie Cleino CRNP, Dr. Craig Buettner and Dr. Dirk Berry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kinard Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved