NORTHPORT - Muggie R. "Aunt Mug" Stewart, age 94, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 15, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Porter St. Paul CME Church with Rev. Earnest May officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020