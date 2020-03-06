|
TUSCALOOSA - Murk Thomas, Sr., age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 29, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Westside Church of Christ with Bro. Romeo Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele, Inc. directing. Viewing will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Matilda Thomas of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and sons, Murk Thomas, Jr. of Sasche, Texas and Marshall Thomas of Alabaster, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2020