Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Westside Church of Christ
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Westside Church of Christ

Murk Thomas, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murk Thomas, Sr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Murk Thomas, Sr., age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 29, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Westside Church of Christ with Bro. Romeo Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele, Inc. directing. Viewing will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Matilda Thomas of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and sons, Murk Thomas, Jr. of Sasche, Texas and Marshall Thomas of Alabaster, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -