NORTHPORT - Murray Clayton "Bull" Sanders, Jr., born December 1, 1929 in Northport, Ala., passed away on July 29, 2020. A graveside Masonic burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. on August 14, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens, J. Collier Foster Lodge #906 presiding. Pastor John Drawhorn will serve as clergy. Memory Chapel, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murray Clayton Sanders, Sr. and Sadie McAllister Sanders. He was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Strickland.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Smitherman Sanders; children, Robert L. Sanders (Carol) and Gale Sanders McCormick (Lou); sister, Merline O'Steen Spivey; and his wife's children, whom he considered his own: Mike Miller, Tracy Miller Fulks (Jeff) and Rhonda Miller Strickland (Ross). He is also survived by grandchildren, Matt Sanders (Sheri), Brad Sanders (Amanda), Rob Richardson (McCall), Elizabeth McCormick Boudreaux (Nick), Ashley McCormick Maskinas (Jason), Marti Miller Gilmore, Justin Fulks (Alee), Christian Fulks Knestrick (Andrew), Cody Strickland (Whitney), and Caitlynn Strickland; 18 great- grandchildren, and three nieces.
Murray was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Md., serving as Head Operating Room Surgical Technician.
Throughout his lifetime, Murray was involved in many civic activities. For 63 years he was a member of J. Collier Foster Lodge #906 where he has served as Past Worshipful Master. He was a Zamora Shriner, Scottish Rite, York Rite and a past Worthy Patron of both Tuscaloosa Chapter #395 and Druid Chapter #421 Order of the Eastern Star.
A past member of Lions International, he served as past Alabama District Governor 34H, District Secretary/Treasurer and State Council Chairman. While a member of Lions, he served as President of Alabama Sight Conservation Association, Inc., and received the Henry Sweet and Melvin Jones Fellow awards for outstanding service.
He also served as a Northport City Councilman.
A retired homebuilder for 56 years, Murray was a member of Tuscaloosa and National Homebuilders Association and owned Sanders Realty Company.
He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and the McCollum Sunday School class.
An avid Alabama fan, Murray loved sports and working with youth. He coached little league baseball many years, was involved with Northport Boys Club, Tuscaloosa County High Alumni and Booster Club, and was a high school referee.
Pallbearers will be Matt Sanders, Lou McCormick, Justin Fulks, Jeff Fulks, Cody Strickland and Ross Strickland.
Honorary pallbearers are members of J. Collier Foster Lodge #906, Bobbie Sue Hall, Pauline and Lloyd Williams, Christine and James Moore, Nell and Junior Vice, Bea and James Kelly, Billy Mack Lee, Leon Tucker, Fidele and James Fuller, Jimmy Maddox, and members of the McCollum Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.