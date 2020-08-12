1/1
Murray Clayton "Bull" Sanders Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTHPORT - Murray Clayton "Bull" Sanders, Jr., born December 1, 1929 in Northport, Ala., passed away on July 29, 2020. A graveside Masonic burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. on August 14, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens, J. Collier Foster Lodge #906 presiding. Pastor John Drawhorn will serve as clergy. Memory Chapel, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murray Clayton Sanders, Sr. and Sadie McAllister Sanders. He was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Strickland.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Smitherman Sanders; children, Robert L. Sanders (Carol) and Gale Sanders McCormick (Lou); sister, Merline O'Steen Spivey; and his wife's children, whom he considered his own: Mike Miller, Tracy Miller Fulks (Jeff) and Rhonda Miller Strickland (Ross). He is also survived by grandchildren, Matt Sanders (Sheri), Brad Sanders (Amanda), Rob Richardson (McCall), Elizabeth McCormick Boudreaux (Nick), Ashley McCormick Maskinas (Jason), Marti Miller Gilmore, Justin Fulks (Alee), Christian Fulks Knestrick (Andrew), Cody Strickland (Whitney), and Caitlynn Strickland; 18 great- grandchildren, and three nieces.
Murray was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Md., serving as Head Operating Room Surgical Technician.
Throughout his lifetime, Murray was involved in many civic activities. For 63 years he was a member of J. Collier Foster Lodge #906 where he has served as Past Worshipful Master. He was a Zamora Shriner, Scottish Rite, York Rite and a past Worthy Patron of both Tuscaloosa Chapter #395 and Druid Chapter #421 Order of the Eastern Star.
A past member of Lions International, he served as past Alabama District Governor 34H, District Secretary/Treasurer and State Council Chairman. While a member of Lions, he served as President of Alabama Sight Conservation Association, Inc., and received the Henry Sweet and Melvin Jones Fellow awards for outstanding service.
He also served as a Northport City Councilman.
A retired homebuilder for 56 years, Murray was a member of Tuscaloosa and National Homebuilders Association and owned Sanders Realty Company.
He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and the McCollum Sunday School class.
An avid Alabama fan, Murray loved sports and working with youth. He coached little league baseball many years, was involved with Northport Boys Club, Tuscaloosa County High Alumni and Booster Club, and was a high school referee.
Pallbearers will be Matt Sanders, Lou McCormick, Justin Fulks, Jeff Fulks, Cody Strickland and Ross Strickland.
Honorary pallbearers are members of J. Collier Foster Lodge #906, Bobbie Sue Hall, Pauline and Lloyd Williams, Christine and James Moore, Nell and Junior Vice, Bea and James Kelly, Billy Mack Lee, Leon Tucker, Fidele and James Fuller, Jimmy Maddox, and members of the McCollum Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved