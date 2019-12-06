Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
First African Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
First African Baptist Church
TUSCALOOSA - Murry Lee Jackson, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Murry Lee Jackson will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at First African Baptist Church. Rev. Michael A. Foster is pastor. Rev. Richard Morgan will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Murry Lee Jackson will be today, December 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 6, 2019
