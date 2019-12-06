|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Murry Lee Jackson, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Murry Lee Jackson will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at First African Baptist Church. Rev. Michael A. Foster is pastor. Rev. Richard Morgan will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Murry Lee Jackson will be today, December 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 6, 2019