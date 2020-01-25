|
|
NORTHPORT - Myra Lane (Waddell) Rust of Northport, Alabama, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama with family by her side.
She is survived by her son, Stephen; daughters, Kim Lopez (Alan) and Scarlet Robison (John); as well as six grandchildren.
Myra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob", in 2012.
The funeral will be held at Magnolia North Funeral Home in Northport on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. for family and 1:30 p.m. for friends lead by pastors, John Kearns and Charles Herron. A private graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 25, 2020